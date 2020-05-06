City of Hobbs working on possible summer program options

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Staff at the City of Hobbs Recreation Department will be holding planning meetings with the staff at Hobbs Municipal Schools in regards to summer programming options.

At this time the City of Hobbs can not confirm a date summer programs will begin or what type of programs will be offered. The date will not be announced until certain restrictions of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s public health orders are lifted, according to a news release.

The city hopes to have summer programs running by midsummer, but there is no certainty at this time.

Acting City Manager Chief Manny Gomez stated, ” We could not accomplish anywhere near what we are capable of doing now if it weren’t for the valuable relationships we hold with those of the Hobbs Municipal Schools. This partnership breeds flexibility, creativity, and camaraderie needed to provide what we do for the community, and we are so grateful for their work.”