HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Hobbs has banned certain fireworks over increased fire danger. City Commission approved a proclamation to prohibit the sale of aerial shells, spinners, roman candles, and missile-type rockets. The restrictions are subject to change if weather conditions approve.
Story continues below
- Crime: Police seek to ID man in Mickey Mouse shirt after shots fired at Top Golf
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque Fire Rescue battling bosque fire near Coors and Montano
- New Mexico: Delinquent property tax auctions scheduled in seven counties
- KRQE En Español: Miercoles 25 de Mayo 2022
The city’s 4th of July celebration is still scheduled for the Friday before the holiday, but the city may change the date or even cancel it.