HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Hobbs has banned certain fireworks over increased fire danger. City Commission approved a proclamation to prohibit the sale of aerial shells, spinners, roman candles, and missile-type rockets. The restrictions are subject to change if weather conditions approve.

The city’s 4th of July celebration is still scheduled for the Friday before the holiday, but the city may change the date or even cancel it.