City of Albuquerque seeking input on cannabis stores locations and proposed gas tax

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) — Albuquerque leaders want to hear from you. They just created a survey on two major topics coming up at city hall including adult-use cannabis and a proposed two-cent gas tax increase.

The short survey asks where cannabis stores should be including if clusters of cannabis stores should be located across the city and if they should be in historic neighborhoods like Old Town or on streets like rRoute 66.

“I don’t think it should be sold in historic neighborhoods, I think it should just be sold downtown, in certain areas downtown,” said Robert Michael Martinez.

“I think, probably spread out, because if you have them clustered then you start bringing in a lot of nonsense,” said Theresa Sanchez.

Many old town businesses told us off camera that they’re against cannabis stores being nearby. However, one store employee we spoke with believes it would be beneficial to the local economy.

“I think that more people should be open to the idea that it is something that’s growing and something that will be good for stores and for people around Albuquerque,” said Marijose Ramirez, an employee with Lillie’s Handmade Soaps.

The survey also asked if the city should put off boosting the gas tax until we’re out of the pandemic or after the election. Earlier this month, city councilors signed off on the proposal of adding a two-cents per gallon gas tax. That means it’s up to voters to decide if they’ll support this tax that would go to road improvements and to help bring the city in line with ADA requirements. People KRQE spoke with were once again split.

“We need to improve our roads and stuff like that in the area, especially Albuquerque and outside areas,” said Martinez.

“I like the lower gas prices, you know, I think everyone does and it might hurt a little tiny bit,” said Sanchez.

The mayor’s office said the city council will be discussing cannabis store locations during their meeting on June 7th.

In regards to the survey, Lorena Sanchez a spokesperson with the mayor’s office sent KRQE this message:

“Hearing from the public on new policies impacting our community is critical, especially when timing is a factor for implementation.”

It’s unclear how long the city will be accepting submissions. You can find the survey here.