City of Albuquerque pools open for recreational swimming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Albuquerque city pools are allowing recreational swimming for the first time in more than a year. Saturday was opening day for recreational swimming and there was a big turnout.

The City of Albuquerque’s outdoor pools are reopening at 75-percent, with indoor pools at half-capacity. People are required to schedule a time to swim during the city’s three available swimming sessions. In between those sessions staff are cleaning and disinfecting parts of the pool. Even with these new Covid-safe measures in place, families are thrilled to be back, just in time for the unofficial start to summer.

“I think it’s important for them to spend time outside in the summer and in Albuquerque it’s so hot this is just one of the biggest options we have, so water safety for the kids,” said Kayla Lyall. “Teaching them how to swim and become comfortable in the water from when they’re really young is important.”

Families weren’t the only ones excited for recreational swimming to be allowed again, pool staff were, too. Even though lap swimming was permitted this past year, staff said there’s nothing like having families poolside again.

“It meant a lot to me, I’ve been a lifeguard for almost five years now, so seeing the space with family being together again after a whole year of just kind of chaotic, who knows what’s going to happen next it was really nice to see family altogether and swim and have fun,” said Danielle Wyatt, the Head Lifeguard at Rio Grande Pool.

The only outdoor pool not open right now is Wilson Pool in east Albuquerque while it’s undergoing renovations. It’s expected to reopen sometime in June.