City of Albuquerque, PNM work to convert LED streetlights

Albuquerque’s International District is getting a little brighter.

The city is working with PNM to convert about 11,000 streetlights to LED in the neighborhood and other parts of the city. Mayor Tim Keller even went up in a bucket truck to change one of the bulbs Wednesday.

Crews began replacing the bulbs on April 15 and so far, they’ve replaced about 1,300 of them. PNM says crews are able to convert about 120 lights a day.

“In particular, the International District and some of our older communities, they have the least amount of lights and obviously some deep crime challenges. So, we’re trying to address crime from all sides,” Mayor Keller said.

The company says they worked closely with the City of Albuquerque to ensure the color of the lights will match city-owned lights. President and CEO of PNM Resources Pat Vincent-Collawn said in a press release that the new lights will save over $1.3 million annually.

Work is expected to last through December 31, 2019. PNM plans to make a map of the project available soon on their website.