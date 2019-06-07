City of Albuquerque addresses vandalism of rainbow crosswalks

The City of Albuquerque discussed the recent vandalism at the rainbow crosswalks in Nob Hill on Friday.

City Councilor Pat Davis says the first Pride celebration took place at Morningside Park in 1973, making it the perfect space for the rainbow display. But just days after they were installed, motorcyclists vandalized the crosswalks burning marks over the stripes.

“We don’t know the motivations behind what happened, it’s hard to see the videos and not take that as a personal attack against our community,” said President of Albuquerque Pride Craig Laberge-Esparza.

Mayor Tim Keller unveiled the crosswalks along with the City of Albuquerque Office of Equity and Inclusion.

“This is more than just a crosswalk, it is a piece of public art and a fun visual acknowledgment, a celebration of our commitment to inclusion and the LGBTQ+ community,” said Keller in a statement.

Police say they are still investigating the incident. At this time, no arrests have been made.

Hate will not deter us! #ABQ is a city that stands for equity and inclusion and we are a city that supports our LGBTQ+ community. #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/J1tW4wge9A— Mayor Tim Keller (@MayorKeller) June 6, 2019

