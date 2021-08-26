ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One week after four Albuquerque Police officers were injured during a shooting along Juan Tabo near Lomas, city leaders are expected to present awards to two people who made life saving efforts helping wounded officers. KRQE News 13 will livestream the award ceremony here on this page starting around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

APD Chief Harold Medina and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller are expected to present awards to an Albuquerque Police Service Aide (PSA) and a civilian who helped two police officers. The civilian, Johnny Garcia told KRQE News 13 he helped Officer Mario Verbeck who had been shot at the base of his neck, above his bulletproof vest.

Garcia says he heard gunshots, then looked over the wall behind his home to find the wounded officer. After jumping the wall, Garcia told KRQE News 13 he used Verbeck’s radio for help before helping stand the officer up and carry him to the safety of other officers.

In a news conference after the shooting, APD revealed the PSA helped secure a tourniquet on Officer James Eichel. Eichel was shot in the arm. Of the other two officers injured in the shooting, one was struck with gunfire in his bulletproof vest. Another officer was hit with shrapnel in his eye.