City leaders, police, prosecutors to lay out Albuquerque crime fighting suggestions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following a nearly two month effort gathering ideas to help fight crime in the Albuquerque area, local and state leaders are expected to lay out suggestions or “actionable solutions to fight crime” in a news conference Tuesday morning. KRQE News 13 will livestream coverage of the news conference here on this page beginning around 11:30 a.m.

The announcement comes following the conclusion of the city’s so-called “Metro Crime Initiative” (MCI.) Since July 16, Albuquerque police, city leaders and other stakeholders have held five MCI sessions aimed at discussing ideas to “close gaps in the criminal justice system” and help Albuquerque fight crime.

The city’s five sessions covered topics like early intervention in criminal activity, detention, diversion programs, court hearings, resources for victim advocates, an offenders re-entry into society and public safety career pipelines. According to a news release about the program sent by city representatives in July, Mayor Tim Keller hoped the initiative would help develop policy proposals that can be taken to the New Mexico State Legislature.

Tuesday’s news conference is expected to be attended by the mayor, city councilors, APD Chief Harold Medina, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, officials with the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office, Albuquerque-area lawmakers and other subject matter experts. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.