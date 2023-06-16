ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city and county are working on a plan, to revitalize a part of Albuquerque with a deep history, in time for a big celebration a few years away.

It’s a part of Albuquerque steeped in history. The South Valley is home to both the original Route 66 before it was rerouted along Central and El Camino Real, a key trade route with Mexico dating to the 1600s. With the Route 66 centennial three years away, both the city and Bernalillo County want to prepare these historic thoroughfares for the celebration.

“I just been working really hard to try to get something going for the 100th year anniversary of Route 66 is going to be in 2026. And I want to do all the legwork in preparation in time for the celebration,” said Albuquerque City Councilor Klarissa Peña.

Albuquerque city councilor Klarissa Peña introduced a resolution expanding the city’s Route 66 restoration projects in partnership with the county. Stretches of the road include Sunset and Isleta between Central and Isleta Pueblo. “I think we need to do a better job of looking at the South Valley, and really preserving some of these historical landmarks that we have that we haven’t done such a good job at,” said Peña.

The project would include an inventory of culturally significant sites and earmark those that have not been listed yet, for historical designation. The resolution would also provide historical signage, as well as update roads, sidewalks, and lighting in those areas. Pena says one of the goals would be to attract more people to explore the south valley.

“I think we have an opportunity that we have unnecessary already embarked on as the city to really make this something that’s an economic driver and a tourist attraction for, for people from all over the nation.”

There is already funding set aside for projects related to the centennial. The resolution will be heard at city council on Wednesday.