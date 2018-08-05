City council votes to support Topgolf; overrides mayor’s veto

Monday night, Albuquerque’s city council voted to override the mayor’s veto and approved funds to support Topgolf.

Last month, Mayor Tim Keller vetoed an ordinance to bring Topgolf to town, but councilors may take action to go around him.

In his veto message, Mayor Keller says the city deserves a do-over. However, a sponsor of the ordinance believes the council will motion to move forward with the project anyway, in a veto override.

For more than a decade, the home of the once-popular Beach Water Park has sat empty.

“Now we have a really good use for it,” said City Councilor Diane Gibson.

Back in January, quickly-expanding sports entertainment company, Topgolf, announced it wanted the vacant lot just off I-25 and Montano, transforming it into a three-level venue with 72 hitting bays where guests can enjoy hi-tech golf games.

“Thirty-eight million dollars [of] improvements in a property that no one has wanted for 14 years… that’s remarkable,” Gibson said.

In July, Mayor Tim Keller vetoed the proposed $2.6 million economic development package for Topgolf. It would mean big tax breaks for the company.

The mayor said the city needs to do this project the right way, calling his veto a chance for a do-over to craft a plan that perfects job creation and protects taxpayers.

He also expressed concern that it would cannibalize other businesses.

Monday night, co-sponsor of the ordinance Diane Gibson says the city council will address the mayor’s concerns and possibly go a step further.

“I believe that we have sufficient votes to override the veto,” Gibson said.

Gibson believes the entertainment complex will become a destination that draws in more people and more money to the city.

“The expected revenue would be $15 million a year so the tax on that revenue is also very remarkable,” Gibson said.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the mayor’s office about this potential veto override.

“From the beginning, we were pleased to welcome Topgolf to Albuquerque but do not agree that this deal was right for taxpayers. Although we disagree, we will continue to work together to best serve the people of Albuquerque. Our focus is on using all of the tools in our toolbox to grow the local economy and create good-paying jobs,” says Rachael Maestas with the city Economic Development Department.

According to Topgolf, the Albuquerque location would create 325 full-time and part-time jobs.