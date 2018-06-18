City council votes to override mayor’s Topgolf incentives veto

Monday night, city councilors overrode the mayor’s veto relating to incentives in support of bringing Topgolf to Albuquerque.

Mayor Tim Keller previously vetoed a resolution to assist in funding the project with taxpayer dollars.

City councilors say the investment into the project is small in comparison to the return they are expecting once Topgolf is up and running.

Since Dallas-based company Topgolf announced it had its sights set on developing a location in Albuquerque, excitement for the entertainment venue has been building.

“I believe that it will bring a lot of people together and it’s something brand new Albuquerque doesn’t have,” an Albuquerque resident said.

The estimated $38.8 million project would be located just off I-25 and Montano, where The Beach water park once was.

Monday, the city council is set to vote on an ordinance approving the project itself.

However, they’re also set to vote on a resolution that states the city’s intent to invest in the project with public money, a resolution that Mayor Keller vetoed last week.

“Our intent is to bring the project here to Albuquerque that is not the mayor’s intent. We have a fundamental disagreement on that,” said Councilor Diane Gibson.

If the current resolution passes, the city would contribute $2.5 million to Topgolf project in financial incentives.

“It will bring economic base because Topgolf is a huge thing people all over know about Topgolf,” Gibson said.

In his veto, Mayor Keller said an analysis done on the project has him concerned Topgolf won’t create economic base jobs and taxpayers won’t see a major return on their investment.

However, sponsors of the resolution say it will ultimately benefit Albuquerque.

“We want to make sure to taxpayers that if this venue comes to Albuquerque and they are providing funding that their tax dollars are protected and at the same time going to be a major economic benefit for the city of Albuquerque,” said Councilor Ken Sanchez.

Even though Mayor Keller vetoed the resolution, city councilors can vote to override that decision.

Last week, the Albuquerque Development Commission voted to recommend the project to the city council.