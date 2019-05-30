New Mexico

City council votes to award $300,000 to Albuquerque nonprofit

A local community kitchen is getting a boost from the city of Albuquerque. 

Wednesday night, city councilors approved spending $300,000 on equipment for Three Sisters Kitchen in exchange for services from the downtown nonprofit. 

Three Sisters Kitchen supports local entrepreneurs working to start or grow a food business, helping them sell their products and providing a test kitchen to try out new ideas. It also hosts classes and community events. 

The money, awarded by the legislature, was earmarked for providing nutrition education and business training to the Albuquerque community. 

