City council approves tax hike to help combat crime

Albuquerque’s crime problem was one of the reasons city councilors voted to raise taxes Monday night.

The three-eighths of a cent gross receipts tax hike is estimated to generate about $52 million in additional revenue as the city faces a $40 million budget deficit.

“I truly believe that this is the last resort,” City Council President Ken Sanchez said about his bill to boost taxes.

Sanchez has never voted on a tax increase in his 20 years in public office until now, saying this proposal is necessary to help fight Albuquerque’s crime problem, starting with the Albuquerque Police Department’s staffing.

“We would generate about $52 million in additional revenues,” Sanchez said. “We don’t have a specific amount of what it’s going to cost for more police officers, but we do need additional police officers.”

It would boost the sales tax rate to nearly 7.9 percent. That’s an extra 38 cents for every $100 you spend. The state would receive 1.3 percent.

The Duke City would be catching up to New Mexico cities with the highest sales tax.

Gallup, Los Lunas and Las Cruces all have a rate around 8.3 percent; Santa Fe is at 8.4 percent and the top spot goes to Espanola at 8.9 percent.

“We’re one of the poorest states so more taxes means harder times for families and individuals,” David McKibben of Albuquerque said.

However, Sanchez said the investment will be worth it.

“I’m hoping with the decrease in auto thefts in our community once we get more police officers, that the insurance premiums for autos will also decrease at the same time.”

Councilors did pass an amendment Monday night guaranteeing that at least 60 percent of the revenue generated by this tax goes to public safety.

The vote was 8 to 1 with Councilor Brad Winter with the dissenting vote.

The increase will go into effect July 1.