City council approves deal to bring Netflix to Albuquerque

FILE – This July 17, 2017, file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia. Netflix has chosen New Mexico as the site of a new U.S. production hub and is in final negotiations to buy an existing multimillion-dollar studio complex on the edge of the state’s largest city, government and corporate leaders […]

Thursday night, city councilors unanimously approved $4.5 million in incentives to bring Netflix to Albuquerque.

Netflix had asked for money from the city’s Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) Fund.

The company is in the process of buying Albuquerque Studios. It wants to refurbish them, and shoot films and TV series there.

In order to get public money, Netflix agrees to spend $1 billion on film productions in the first 10 years of operations.

Thursday night during public comment, instructors from CNM said the school is ready to help Netflix fill jobs.

“We don’t just have filmmakers at CNM, we have builders, we have carpenters…we have any jobs in the film industry. We can do it,” Charlie O’Dowd said.

The state says it will provide up to $10 million in economic funding to bring Netflix to New Mexico.