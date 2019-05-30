City Council approves AFR ‘cost recovery’ bill

A controversial bill that would task some drivers to pay clean-up costs after a crash has been approved by the Albuquerque City Council. According to the Albuquerque Journal, the city council gave its approval to the proposed cost recovery ordinance.

It will allow Albuquerque Fire Rescue to bill for the use of hazardous material only when the work totals more than $1,500. The Fire Chief also has the option to waive or reduce the cost if there is a financial hardship.

According to the fire department, the idea was prompted by complicated crashes involving commercial vehicles like fuel tankers, big incidents like that can take firefighters away from other calls for many hours.