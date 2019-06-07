City clerk announces 10 City Council candidates to receive public funding

Candidates running for a spot on Albuquerque’s City Council will now have access to public funding as they move forward with their campaign.

This comes as the city clerk has certified 10 of the 13 candidates who applied for this year’s election. The Albuquerque Journal reports that each candidate will get anywhere from $31,000 to $42,000 depending on their district’s population.

The money comes from the city’s general fund and individual contributors as part of the Open and Ethical Elections Fund. Four of the nine city council seats are up for the local election on November 5.

The candidates that qualified for public funding are Isaac Benton, Joseph Griego, Robert Blanquera Nelson, Zack Quintero, Brook Bassan, Ane Romero, Hailey Josselyn Roy, Pat Davis, Gina Naomi Dennis, and Maurreen Skowran. The Journal reports that in order to qualify, candidates must accrue hundreds of $5 contributions from voters in their district.

The three candidates that did not receive enough donations to qualify told the clerk’s office that they will continue to run with private funding.