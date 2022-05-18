ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gene Victor knew the day would come. The longtime Cibola softball coach knew, like all of us, that father time would come for his job. “I still got the itch, but age catches up to you,” said Victor. “You just have to admit it at some point and time and I just think it’s time to admit it.”

Victor decided to resign Wednesday after coaching the Cougars for the last 37 years. He won three consecutive state titles from 2007 to 2009. Those teams had the late and talented pitcher Missy Martinez on the mound. Martinez passed away earlier this year due to COVID-19. Victor was very close to Martinez and has been dealing with the loss for the last few months.

As he leaves the game, he walks away with a National Coach of the Year honor for the 2016-17 season. In his final year with the Cougars, Victor’s team finished with a 13-12 record and appearance in the first round of the state tournament. He compiled a record of 575-316 while at Cibola.