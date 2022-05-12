(NEXSTAR) — Are you eligible for the Child Tax Credit or last year’s stimulus check, but haven’t yet received your payments? You can finally file a claim to get those benefits if you didn’t have to file a federal tax return this year.

Last fall, the federal government collaborated on a new internet site — GetCTC.org — to help more low- and no-income Americans apply for and receive the expanded child tax credit, a monthly payment of as much as $300 per child that was part of the coronavirus relief package.

GetCTC.org was developed by Code for America in partnership with the White House and Treasury Department. The tool, which opened in late September, closed after 10 weeks at the end of the 2021 filing season. Over 115,000 families were able to use the GetCTC tool to claim more than $400 million in tax benefits, according to Code for America’s Senior Program Director for Tax Benefits, David Newville.

Now that the traditional tax season has ended, GetCTC is able to reopen.

This year, eligible families can use the tool to receive their 2021 Child Tax Credit. Parents of a child under the age of 6 can receive $3,600 annually, some of which can be paid out monthly at $300. Each child from the age of 6 to 17 qualifies for $3,000 annually, or $250 per month.

Families can also claim their third stimulus payment, amounting to $1,400 per individual, if they haven’t received it.

Instead of filing a full tax return, GetCTC collects information to complete a simplified return that requires only the information needed to get Child Tax Credit and stimulus payments.

You’re eligible to use the GetCTC tool if your family isn’t required to file a full federal tax return, which generally means you earn less than $12,500 as an individual or $25,100 as a married couple, and less than $400 in self-employment income.

The GetCTC tool, found here, is available in English and Spanish and takes about 15 minutes to complete.

Code for America is also partnering with state benefit agencies to help reach individuals who may not know they’re eligible for these tax benefits to help them receive their payments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.