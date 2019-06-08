Charter school students look to create mental health app

Local charter school students are looking to launch a phone app that helps people connect to mental health resources in Albuquerque.

Health Leadership High School, off Yale and Gibson, caters to students focused on health careers.

On Friday, students pitched their ideas for the phone app that has calming music to reduce stress; gives tips on self-care; and lists hotlines for local mental health resources.

“I have a couple friends that have mental illnesses, and also I am a part of the LGBTQ community, so I see that a lot among us as well because we’re not accepted as much,” said junior Gisselle Enriquez about the proposed app.

Last month, students marketed the app at a mental health fair but say they still are looking for sponsors to help launch it.