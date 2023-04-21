NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico prosecutors have officially dropped the charges against actor Alec Baldwin for the fatal October 2021 shooting of Rust cinematographer, Hayla Hutchins.

A document released by prosecutors makes it quite clear that more investigation is needed, leaving the door open for charges to be refiled. As charges against Baldwin were officially dropped, it canceled Friday’s status hearing, closing the case for now. Rust armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed did have a status hearing Friday, where prosecutors asked for more time to investigate the on set shooting. “Having dismissed the charges currently against Mr. Baldwin, we want to get some guidance on the court in terms of our current time limits,” said state prosecutor, Kari Morrissey.

Although charges against Baldwin have been dropped, Gutierrez-Reed still faces involuntary manslaughter charges. A statement released by state prosecutors Thursday, announced that new evidence demanded more time in the investigation. As Baldwin’s attorney’s celebrated the prosecution’s decision to dismiss charges against the actor, saying they encouraged a thorough investigation into the 2021 shooting.

Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney’s agreed with prosecutors on more time. “Completing this investigation is probably going to require the issuance of subpoenas and some of those subpoenas will be issued in order to take witness statements prior to the preliminary hearing,” Morrissey said . “We would concur we would want to put that in writing before the court and waive those time limits,” added Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney, Jason Bowles.

In granting more time, the judge delayed the preliminary hearing that was scheduled for May 3. Prosecutors would not give a timeline on the investigation and if or when Baldwin might face charges again. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s preliminary hearing has been set for August 9.