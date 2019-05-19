Changing Albuquerque street names proves to be difficult

The city of Albuquerque has some unique street names. Some are named after people, colleges and states. As it turns out, changing street names is possible, but it’s a lot more difficult to do than most people think.

They help you map your daily drive across the city, so do you ever wonder where street names come from? Who do they pay homage to?

Is Drake Court named after the rapper? Then, there’s the mystery behind ‘Who exactly was Juan Tabo?‘

“It’s up to the developer to be as creative as they wish to be in naming streets,” says Brennon Williams with the City’s Planning & Zoning Dept.

The Planning & Zoning Dept. makes the final decision on street names and requests for changes come in quite often.

“It’s pretty frequent that folks come in and ask questions about what will it entail if I want to change the name of my street,” says Williams.

When the city gets a request, there’s a checklist to follow. They have to make sure there’s not an existing street with the same name, all the property owners on that street agree with the change, and the requester will pay for the necessary changes.

The city says this drawn-out process is why people usually retract their idea.

“Those costs sometimes add up, and folks are just not willing to continue their proposal because of those particular costs,” says Williams.

Most recently, Bosque School near Coors and Montano got a thumbs up.

“Made sense that the school is here and the road is the primary access into the school,” says Chris Baca, Trustee at Bosque School.

The road leading to their campus was called Learning Road, but two years ago, the trustees wanted to re-name it to Bosque School Road.

“With the street name and the location here in the bosque, it gives a little more identity to it. We look at that as a positive thing going into the future,” says Baca.

From Bosque School Road to Justin Drive to Paradise Drive, one thing’s for sure.

“Albuquerque’s got some unique names, that’s for sure,” says Williams.

Officials say on top of paying for sign changes, the requester is also responsible for sending out notices to all property owners on that street. That can cost anywhere from a few hundred to thousands of dollars.

Bosque School Road was the last street to be re-named within city limits two years ago. No other requests have been approved since.