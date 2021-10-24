Rio Rancho wants public to weigh in on redistricting plans

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Rio Rancho is encouraging people to comment on its redistricting plans following the 2020 Census. The city has five redistricting proposals that must follow the federal voting rights acts and has an equal population among other requirements.

Comments must be submitted by Thursday with votes on October 28 as well as November 10 planned. The proposals are available on the Rio Rancho city website.