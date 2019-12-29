Cece’s Noodles voluntarily recalled for listeria concerns

FILE – This 2008 file photo shows boiled eggs in a bowl. In December 2019, U.S. health officials investigating a listeria outbreak are telling food service operators not to use hard-boiled eggs sold by the Georgia company Almark Foods. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says seven people in five states have been reported ill so far. That includes one death in Texas. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe)

NEW YORK (AP) – Veggie Noodle Co. is recalling its Fresh Veggie Ramen products because the egg used in the packaged product may be contaminated by listeria.

Veggie Noodle is the latest company to be impacted by the outbreak of listeria that originated from Georgia-based Almark Foods, which recalled its hard-boiled eggs earlier this month.

Almark has expanded its recall twice to involve even more products. The recall impacts all expiration dates of the Fresh Veggie Ramen, but no other products, the company said. Listeria is a bacteria that can serious and potentially fatal infections in children and the elderly.