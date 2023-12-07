EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized around 67 pounds of cocaine, 89 pounds of methamphetamine and several firearms in the first four days of December.

The seized narcotics have a combined estimated street value of $1.1 million, according to CBP.

Photos: U.S. CBP

CBP says on Saturday, Dec. 2, officers seized 26 pounds of cocaine at the Port of Santa Teresa, in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Cocaine filled bundles were found following a “non-intrusive inspection and canine search” of a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old man, Canadian citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes.

A few hours later, officers seized 25 pounds of cocaine at the Port of Presidio, in Presidio Texas. Officers conducted a search of a pickup truck that was driven by a 25-year-old man, Mexican citizen who arrived via the vehicle lanes. Multiple cocaine filled bundles were located within the center console area, according to CBP.

On Sunday, Dec. 3, officers working at the Antelope Wells border crossing in Antelope Wells, New Mexico encountered a male, Mexican citizen who was traveling with his family and arrived via the vehicle lanes.

During a secondary inspection, officers found several packages concealed within the vehicles center console. Multiple weapons including shotguns, revolvers, pistols, and rifles along with weapon parts were discovered in the packages.

On Monday, Dec. 4, officers seized 15 pounds of cocaine at the Port of Marcelino Serna in Tornillo, Texas. Several bundles were located during a primary inspection of a vehicle driven by 24-year-old woman, Mexican citizen who arrived via the vehicle lanes. The primary inspection was followed by a canine search of the vehicle.

A few hours later at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing, officers seized 89 pounds of methamphetamine. A 46-year-old woman, Mexican citizen arrived via the vehicle lanes and anomalies were identified during a non-intrusive exam and canine search of the vehicle. Methamphetamine filled bundles were located throughout the vehicle, according to CBP.

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and/or state and local authorities for prosecution.