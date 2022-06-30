NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Recent rain across New Mexico has allowed the state to begin easing back fire restrictions. Starting July 1, Carlsbad Caverns National Park will lift some of its fire restrictions.

Carlsbad Caverns says the park has received 2.26 inches of rain over the last two weeks. The National Park will lift the following restrictions:

Reopen Carlsbad Caverns Wilderness Area and all backcountry areas to day use. Including access to all park trails.

Reopen Walnut Canyon Desert Drive.

Reopen Yucca Canyon and Slaughter Canyon access roads.

Propane cooking stoves are permitted at picnic areas.

While some restrictions are being lifted, the following restrictions will remain in place:

Charcoal and wood fires are prohibited.

Open flames or use of cooking stoves in backcountry areas is prohibited.

Smoking is prohibited, except inside personal vehicles.

Overnight backcountry camping is prohibited.

Reservations are required to enter Carlsbad Cavern, those can be purchased by calling 877-444-6777 or by visiting recreation.gov.

Carlsbad Caverns National Park joins the list of places around New Mexico to begin lifting restrictions. June 24, the Santa Fe, Carson, Lincoln and Cibola National Forests all reopened and lifted some of their toughest restrictions. June 28, Bernalillo County announced that all East Mountain open spaces will reopen to the public.