Carjacking suspect sentenced to 7 years

An Albuquerque man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to carjacking a woman and forcing her to jump from a speeding car. Police say Christian Herrera jumped into the driver’s seat and took off.

The incident happened at the Giant on Coors and Iliff. Karina Fernandez was waiting for her boyfriend when she said Herrera jumped in, she jumped out of the moving vehicle after she says he told her to jump out or he’d kill her.

Deputies put out spike strips and were able to arrest Herrera at the Rio Grande off-ramp. Wednesday, Judge Cindy Leos sentenced Herrera to seven years for the crime.

