Car plows into German tourists in northern Italy, 6 dead

Emergency services of the Luttach voluntary fire brigade secure an accident site after a car drove into a group of people leaving a bus in Luttach, near Bruneck in the northern region South Tirol, Italy, on early Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (Freiwillige Feuerwehr Luttach via AP)

ROME (AP) – Italian fire officials say a car has plowed into young German tourists in northern Italy, killing six people and injuring 11.

The deadly crash occurred near Bolzano in the Alto Adige region, shortly after 1 a.m. as the Germans were gathering to board their bus. The Lutago volunteer fire service said the six dead were killed at the scene.

The injured were taken to several hospitals. Sky TG24 quoted Italian carabinieri as saying the driver was a local and had a high alcohol blood content.

The LaPresse news agency said he was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter while being treated at a hospital.