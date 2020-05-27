Camps start to go virtual amid COVID-19 crisis

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This summer is turning out to look very different for kids when it comes to camp. But now, instead of canceling altogether, many camps are going virtual. The most recent organization to launch a virtual camp is the Girl Scouts of New Mexico.

“We thought about how we could deliver a similar camp experience but by doing it at home and we came up with “Camp re-imagined.” The girls will be mailed the supplies in advance so they’ll get a box of camp supplies and then we’ll do activities virtually with them each day,” said Rebecca Latha, the Chief Executive Officer of the Girl Scouts.

Each year hundreds of girls spend the summer at Rancho Chapparal in the Jemez mountains. This year they will be taking the skills they learn into their own backyards. Camp Re-imagined offers six three-day sessions all different themes, like space exploration and storytelling. and the girl scouts aren’t the only ones going online.

“Be Greater than Average” is also offering a virtual stem camp using things like 3D printers, and learning about rockets. The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History is also creating a virtual camp. the details are still being worked out, but it will be stem oriented for elementary school kids up to seventh grade. They are currently offering activities on their youtube channel.

That camp has not yet launched, but the museum says they’re hoping to have it ready to go by mid-June. The Girl Scouts camp opened its registration this weekend and kicks off June 9.

