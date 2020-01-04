Campaign signs scattered across Northeast Heights weeks after election

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – It’s been nearly a month since Albuquerque’s runoff election, but people are still seeing campaign signs all over left behind by one city council candidate.

If you’ve driven around the Northeast Heights, chances are you’ve seen an Ane Romero campaign sign weeks after the runoff election. Romero was running for City Council District 4 in the Northeast Heights but ultimately lost the seat to Brook Bassan.

City officials said the signs are supposed to be removed by the candidates 10 days after the election, and if they’re not, the city will give candidates a 30-day violation notice.

One man who KRQE News 13 spoke with just wants the candidates to be held accountable.

“Be responsible, stand behind your campaign and do the responsible thing and obey the laws and everybody will respect you more,” said Dave Mccue.

City officials said they will only step in and remove the signs if they are a hazard to drivers and blocking the line of sight for traffic. They said they are checking around the Northeast Heights looking for the signs. If they find enough signs, they will give Romero that notice of violation.

After KRQE News 13 reached out to Romero, said she and her team have removed several signs already. She said they plan on removing the rest of them in the coming days.