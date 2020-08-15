California wildfires burn amid high risk of brutal blazes

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Ranch Fire burns over a residential area, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Azusa, Calif. Heat wave conditions were making difficult work for fire crews battling brush fires and wildfires across Southern California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Bone-dry vegetation in California is fueling wildfires, and forecasters are warning that the risk of new blazes erupting is very high as temperatures rise and humidity levels drop.

A huge forest fire that prompted evacuations north of Los Angeles flared up Friday afternoon and is just 12% contained. It has charred more than 27 square miles of brush and trees.

And there was no containment of a blaze that blackened foothills above the Los Angeles suburb of Azusa. It churned through more than 2 square miles of brush but was moving away from homes.

Police were looking for a homeless man they believe started the blaze.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

