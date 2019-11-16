California school shooter dies with motive a mystery

Students are escorted out of Saugus High School after reports of a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) – The death of a 16-year-old boy who killed two students and wounded three others at his Southern California high school has left investigators struggling to discover what prompted the deadly attack.

Friends and neighbors described Nathaniel Berhow as bright, funny, quiet and above all normal before he pulled a gun from his backpack Thursday and in 16 seconds shot five students at random before saving the last bullet for himself.

With his mother present, Berhow died Friday afternoon from a head wound.

Authorities say Berhow had shown no signs of violence and didn’t appear to be linked to any ideology or terrorist group.

Investigators haven’t found any manifesto, diary, suicide note or other writings to explain his actions at Saugus High School in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita.