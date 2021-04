The Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities dropping while rental rates have gone up in historically less expensive areas.

Story continues below

Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive homes in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Zip codes are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of February 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

Keep reading to see if any of these zip codes from your home state sound familiar.

realtor.com

#50. 87742 (Rociada)

– Typical home value: $244,522

— 5.3% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +10.3%

– 5 year home value change: +23.4%

– 10 year home value change: +25.8%

– Pictured: 14 Paloma, Rociada ($865,000, 8 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#49. 87107 (Albuquerque)

– Typical home value: $245,240

— 5.6% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +13.3%

– 5 year home value change: +31.0%

– 10 year home value change: +33.7%

– Pictured: 5821 Padre Roberto Rd NW, Los Ranchos ($2.8 million, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#48. 88242 (Hobbs)

– Typical home value: $245,461

— 5.7% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +6.6%

– 5 year home value change: +22.2%

– 10 year home value change: +110.1%

– Pictured: 16 Regency Sq, Hobbs ($475,000, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#47. 87552 (Glorieta)

– Typical home value: $246,015

— 6.0% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +12.5%

– 5 year home value change: +51.8%

– 10 year home value change: data not available

– Pictured: 5 Camino Rael, Pecos ($1.5 million, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#46. 87120 (Albuquerque)

– Typical home value: $248,390

— 7.0% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +13.9%

– 5 year home value change: +36.2%

– 10 year home value change: +38.4%

– Pictured: 4110 Waterwillow Pl NW, Albuquerque ($1.1 million, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#45. 87104 (Albuquerque)

– Typical home value: $248,966

— 7.2% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +12.7%

– 5 year home value change: +29.5%

– 10 year home value change: +26.8%

– Pictured: 400 and 404 Romero St NW, Albuquerque ($1.6 million, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#44. 87004 (Bernalillo)

– Typical home value: $254,035

— 9.4% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +9.3%

– 5 year home value change: +33.1%

– 10 year home value change: +34.7%

– Pictured: 437 Avenida C De Baca, Bernalillo ($1.4 million, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#43. 87517 (Carson)

– Typical home value: $259,279

— 11.7% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +8.1%

– 5 year home value change: +29.1%

– 10 year home value change: +36.8%

– Pictured: 49 Kirk Ln, Carson ($310,000, 1 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#42. 88047 (Mesilla Park)

– Typical home value: $260,102

— 12.0% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +12.6%

– 5 year home value change: +21.5%

– 10 year home value change: +10.7%

– Pictured: 603 Shiloh Rd, Mesilla Park ($480,000, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#41. 88341 (Nogal)

– Typical home value: $260,172

— 12.1% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +6.9%

– 5 year home value change: +24.8%

– 10 year home value change: +23.7%

– Pictured: 633 NM 37, Nogal ($1.7 million, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#40. 88011 (Las Cruces)

– Typical home value: $265,216

— 14.2% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +9.8%

– 5 year home value change: +18.9%

– 10 year home value change: +9.7%

– Pictured: 3305 Majestic Rdg, Las Cruces ($985,000, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#39. 87024 (Jemez Pueblo)

– Typical home value: $266,264

— 14.7% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +13.5%

– 5 year home value change: +51.5%

– 10 year home value change: +63.0%

– Pictured: 724 Culebra Rd, Jemez Pueblo ($1.7 million, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#38. 87114 (Albuquerque)

– Typical home value: $266,680

— 14.9% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +13.7%

– 5 year home value change: +35.3%

– 10 year home value change: +39.3%

– Pictured: 9301 Black Farm Ln NW, Albuquerque ($1.4 million, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#37. 87068 (Bosque Farms)

– Typical home value: $271,039

— 16.7% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +10.1%

– 5 year home value change: +37.6%

– 10 year home value change: +56.0%

– Pictured: 500 Encantada Ln, Bosque Farms ($1.7 million, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#36. 87557 (Ranchos de Taos)

– Typical home value: $271,102

— 16.8% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +10.1%

– 5 year home value change: +37.8%

– 10 year home value change: +55.8%

– Pictured: 7236 State Highway 518, Ranchos de Taos ($990,000, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#35. 87116 (South Valley)

– Typical home value: $278,195

— 19.8% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +15.5%

– 5 year home value change: +33.9%

– 10 year home value change: data not available

– Pictured: 12516 Mountain Ridge Pl NE, Albuquerque ($445,000, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#34. 88054 (Las Cruces)

– Typical home value: $279,294

— 20.3% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +12.6%

– 5 year home value change: +26.3%

– 10 year home value change: data not available

– Pictured: 11174 Windflyer Ln, Radium Springs ($149,900, 2 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#33. 87106 (Albuquerque)

– Typical home value: $280,130

— 20.7% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +12.8%

– 5 year home value change: +24.2%

– 10 year home value change: +29.4%

– Pictured: 3301 San Rafael Ave SE, Albuquerque ($950,000, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#32. 87015 (Edgewood)

– Typical home value: $280,942

— 21.0% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +11.1%

– 5 year home value change: +35.5%

– 10 year home value change: +40.5%

– Pictured: 247A and 247B E Frost Rd, Edgewood ($2.0 million, 9 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#31. 87109 (Albuquerque)

– Typical home value: $281,166

— 21.1% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +12.2%

– 5 year home value change: +32.4%

– 10 year home value change: +36.2%

– Pictured: 6508 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque ($1,000,000, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#30. 87564 (El Prado)

– Typical home value: $290,313

— 25.0% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: -7.5%

– 5 year home value change: +4.3%

– 10 year home value change: data not available

– Pictured: 148 Camino Del Medio, San Cristobal ($366,000, 1 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#29. 87577 (Penasco)

– Typical home value: $290,956

— 25.3% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +13.4%

– 5 year home value change: +26.7%

– 10 year home value change: +10.9%

– Pictured: Earthship Way, Tres Pierdas ($850,000, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#28. 87001 (Algodones)

– Typical home value: $295,028

— 27.1% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +9.5%

– 5 year home value change: +26.1%

– 10 year home value change: +0.9%

– Pictured: 27 Via Luna Dr, Algodones ($599,900, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#27. 87056 (Stanley)

– Typical home value: $309,797

— 33.4% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +15.1%

– 5 year home value change: +34.4%

– 10 year home value change: +27.5%

– Pictured: 27 Cross Ranch Rd, Stanley ($1.5 million, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#26. 87571 (Taos)

– Typical home value: $310,206

— 33.6% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +11.2%

– 5 year home value change: +44.7%

– 10 year home value change: +69.4%

– Pictured: 23833 Highway 64 W, Taos ($3.6 million, 12 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#25. 87113 (Albuquerque)

– Typical home value: $314,108

— 35.3% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +12.1%

– 5 year home value change: +30.2%

– 10 year home value change: +36.1%

– Pictured: 9620 Louisiana Ave NE, Albuquerque ($1.3 million, 6 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#24. 87111 (Albuquerque)

– Typical home value: $319,139

— 37.5% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +11.4%

– 5 year home value change: +30.2%

– 10 year home value change: +32.9%

– Pictured: 13701 Apache Plume Pl NE, Albuquerque ($2.1 million, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#23. 87544 (Los Alamos)

– Typical home value: $319,790

— 37.7% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +6.2%

– 5 year home value change: +27.8%

– 10 year home value change: +16.9%

– Pictured: 495 Camino Cereza, Los Alamos ($599,000, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#22. 87010 (Cerrillos)

– Typical home value: $323,076

— 39.2% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +14.5%

– 5 year home value change: +34.4%

– 10 year home value change: +76.7%

– Pictured: 339 341 Rogersville, Cerrillos ($1.8 million, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#21. 87710 (Angel Fire)

– Typical home value: $324,837

— 39.9% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +8.5%

– 5 year home value change: +25.0%

– 10 year home value change: +40.6%

– Pictured: 173B El Camino Real, Angel Fire ($4.0 million, 7 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#20. 87580 (Tres Piedras)

– Typical home value: $330,290

— 42.3% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +8.1%

– 5 year home value change: data not available

– 10 year home value change: data not available

– Pictured: 25 State Road 230, Valdez ($2.4 million, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#19. 87059 (Tijeras)

– Typical home value: $330,509

— 42.4% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +16.4%

– 5 year home value change: +38.9%

– 10 year home value change: +41.6%

– Pictured: 10 Vallecitos Rd, Tijeras ($1.7 million, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#18. 87558 (Red River)

– Typical home value: $334,327

— 44.0% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +6.3%

– 5 year home value change: +32.6%

– 10 year home value change: data not available

– Pictured: 1628 Highway 38, Red River ($1.5 million, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#17. 87507 (Santa Fe)

– Typical home value: $334,980

— 44.3% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +10.1%

– 5 year home value change: +41.4%

– 10 year home value change: +50.6%

– Pictured: 64 Via De Los Romero, Santa Fe ($2.9 million, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#16. 87513 (Arroyo Hondo)

– Typical home value: $340,370

— 46.6% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +4.0%

– 5 year home value change: +32.5%

– 10 year home value change: +30.7%

– Pictured: 121 Duval Road Duval Rd, Arroyo Hondo ($720,000, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#15. 87008 (Cedar Crest)

– Typical home value: $350,965

— 51.2% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +16.2%

– 5 year home value change: +37.6%

– 10 year home value change: +40.5%

– Pictured: 5 Mulberry Loop, Cedar Crest ($384,900, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#14. 87535 (Glorieta)

– Typical home value: $353,744

— 52.4% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: -2.8%

– 5 year home value change: +16.8%

– 10 year home value change: data not available

– Pictured: 12 Indian View Rd, Glorieta ($629,000, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#13. 87525 (Arroyo Seco)

– Typical home value: $359,892

— 55.0% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +11.2%

– 5 year home value change: +36.6%

– 10 year home value change: data not available

– Pictured: 1294 State Road 150, Taos Ski Valley ($2.5 million, 10 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#12. 87529 (El Prado)

– Typical home value: $362,935

— 56.3% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +8.3%

– 5 year home value change: +43.0%

– 10 year home value change: +43.8%

– Pictured: 149 Upper Las Colonias Rd, El Prado ($850,000, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#11. 87047 (Sandia Park)

– Typical home value: $380,490

— 63.9% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +13.9%

– 5 year home value change: +36.5%

– 10 year home value change: +37.0%

– Pictured: 1501 State Road 344, Sandia Park ($3.5 million, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#10. 88312 (Alto)

– Typical home value: $402,523

— 73.4% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +9.6%

– 5 year home value change: +22.7%

– 10 year home value change: +40.7%

– Pictured: 123 Gary Player Ct, Alto ($3.3 million, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#9. 87505 (Santa Fe)

– Typical home value: $434,410

— 87.1% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +8.7%

– 5 year home value change: +35.1%

– 10 year home value change: +42.4%

– Pictured: 80 Double Arrow Rd S, Santa Fe ($5.7 million, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#8. 87514 (Arroyo Seco)

– Typical home value: $445,397

— 91.8% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +3.5%

– 5 year home value change: +26.1%

– 10 year home value change: +39.2%

– Pictured: 70 Sol Grande, Arroyo Seco ($2.0 million, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#7. 87508 (Santa Fe)

– Typical home value: $481,213

— 107.3% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +9.8%

– 5 year home value change: +31.8%

– 10 year home value change: +41.6%

– Pictured: 79 Cielo Tranquilo Ct, Santa Fe ($2.5 million, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#6. 87048 (Corrales)

– Typical home value: $507,977

— 118.8% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +14.6%

– 5 year home value change: +38.1%

– 10 year home value change: +51.7%

– Pictured: 560 Andrews Ln, Corrales ($1.6 million, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#5. 87043 (Placitas)

– Typical home value: $508,706

— 119.1% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +16.7%

– 5 year home value change: +38.4%

– 10 year home value change: +28.9%

– Pictured: 928 State Highway 165, Placitas ($1.2 million, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#4. 87501 (Santa Fe)

– Typical home value: $561,975

— 142.1% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +5.7%

– 5 year home value change: +29.2%

– 10 year home value change: +38.9%

– Pictured: 109 115 117 Tesuque Rdg, Santa Fe ($8.5 million, 6 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#3. 87122 (Albuquerque)

– Typical home value: $595,658

— 156.6% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +11.3%

– 5 year home value change: +24.9%

– 10 year home value change: +29.7%

– Pictured: 8804 Coralita Ct NE, Albuquerque ($2.5 million, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#2. 87540 (Lamy)

– Typical home value: $600,761

— 158.8% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +10.0%

– 5 year home value change: +28.4%

– 10 year home value change: +44.9%

– Pictured: 12 Camino Rosa Linda, Santa Fe ($3.5 million, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#1. 87506 (Santa Fe)

– Typical home value: $817,225

— 252.0% above typical home value in New Mexico

– 1 year rent change: +10.2%

– 5 year home value change: +28.6%

– 10 year home value change: +37.7%

– Pictured: Tano Point Est, Santa Fe ($15.0 million, 7 bedrooms)