ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The sale of Allsup’s convenience stores is now official.

Iowa-based chain Yesway is acquiring all of Allsup’s 304 locations in New Mexico, West Texas and Oklahoma. The sale comes nearly two years after the death of the company’s founder, Lonnie Allsup.

Yesway does plan to keep selling the famous Allsup’s burritos and other products.