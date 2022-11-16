SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – For those with a hankering for something sweet, flakey, and local, Yelp has just come out with a list of the best pastry shops in each US state and Canadian province. They chose downtown Santa Fe’s Clafoutis restaurant and bakery as the best in the Land of Enchantment.

The restaurant is located at 333 W. Cordova Road and is owned and operated by the Ligier family. Anne-Laure and her husband Philippe opened their first New Mexico restaurant “The French Corner” in Albuquerque in 2001 but would head back to their home of France in 2007 to open a restaurant in the city of Aix en Provence before moving to Santa Fe to open Clafoutis in 2009.

Yelp based its findings by identifying businesses with a high concentration of reviews with the word “pastry” or “pastries” and then ranked those using a number of factors, including the total volume of reviews with those words.

Clafoutis is open Monday-Saturday between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. and is closed on Sunday.