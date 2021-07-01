Workforce Solutions offices closed Monday for holiday

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions announced its offices, including the Unemployment Insurance Operations Center, will be closed on Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day. The department asks claimants to plan ahead.  

The department says the Unemployment Insurance Tax & Claims System will be available online. The department says agents in the Unemployment Insurance Operations Center will be available when business hours resume on Tuesday, July 6, at 7 a.m. The center has extended business hours and is now 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES