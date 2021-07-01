Workforce Solutions offices closed Monday for holiday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions announced its offices, including the Unemployment Insurance Operations Center, will be closed on Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day. The department asks claimants to plan ahead.

The department says the Unemployment Insurance Tax & Claims System will be available online. The department says agents in the Unemployment Insurance Operations Center will be available when business hours resume on Tuesday, July 6, at 7 a.m. The center has extended business hours and is now 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.