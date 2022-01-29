NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The union representing Smith’s workers has filed a complaint against the grocery giant for unfair labor practices. United Food and Commercial Workers New Mexico claims Smith’s has violated workers’ rights by having managers question employees about their support for the union and the potential for a strike, adding Smith’s is asking employees to withdraw from the union to avoid any strike from happening.

Smith’s is also accused of bargaining in bad faith, proposing during meetings this week to nullify any wage increases for workers. The union filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board Friday.

Both sides could not reach a new deal on Thursday and extended the deadline one week. Smith’s workers could vote to strike next week if a new deal isn’t reached.