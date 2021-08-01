Women-owned businesses build back together at Saturday market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local women-owned businesses came together to support each other on Saturday, as they’re continuing to build from the pandemic. Food trucks, estheticians, and coffee and tea businesses were several of the nearly two dozen vendors at the New Mexico Bike Lawyer Office.

Those involved say it was great to see the community support. “I think a lot of women business owners in New Mexico don’t get the light they should be getting – the shine on their businesses. I think it’s so important for us as a community of women, a community in general, to support women-owned businesses,” said Adrianna Lucero of Honey Bottom Coffee and Tea.

Organizers are hoping to continue this market in the future.