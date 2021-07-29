Water Authority warns of scammers

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Water utility authority working on 100 year plan for Albuquerque_390566

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority is warning about a scam targeting its customers. Bernalillo County residents have reported someone claiming to be the Water Authority, trying to access their homes by saying they have to test for water contamination.

Story continues below:

The agency says they are not conducting any such tests and you should not let these people into your home.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES