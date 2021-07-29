Water Authority warns of scammers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority is warning about a scam targeting its customers. Bernalillo County residents have reported someone claiming to be the Water Authority, trying to access their homes by saying they have to test for water contamination.
The agency says they are not conducting any such tests and you should not let these people into your home.