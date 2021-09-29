Walmart to hire 150,000 new employees ahead of holidays

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is planning to hire approximately 150,000 new U.S. store employees ahead of the holidays, the retailer announced Wednesday. Most of the new hires will be permanent, full-time positions, according to a post on the company’s corporate blog.
Along with the 150,000 new employees in stores, Walmart also announced plans to hire 20,000 associates in its supply chain facilities to permanent roles.
According to the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, its average U.S. hourly wage is now $16.40, and jobs in stores pay as high as $34 an hour.
Interested applicants can apply in-store, online, or from the Me@Walmart app.