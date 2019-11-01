Walmart releases 2019 toy catalog

FILE – In this Sept. 3, 2019 file photo, a Walmart logo is displayed outside of a Walmart store, in Walpole, Mass. Walmart says it will stop selling electronic cigarettes at its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs following a string of illnesses and deaths related to vaping. The nation’s largest retailer said Friday, Sept. 20 that it will complete its exit from e-cigarettes after selling through current inventory. It cited growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity regarding vaping products. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

(KRQE)- Ready to start your holiday shopping? Walmart wants to help with that.

The retailer is releasing its annual toy catalog on Friday, filled with more than 400 items, the catalog features the season’s most popular children’s games, dolls, and more. This year, Walmart is making it even easier to buy your Christmas gifts with a scan and shop feature.

Customers with smartphones can use the Walmart app to add items directly to their cart. Just use your device to hover over a page in the catalog and a list of toys will appear.