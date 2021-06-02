Walmart extending hours that were cut during pandemic

Business

by: Russell Falcon,

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(KXAN) — Tuesday mornings at Walmart stores nationwide will still be reserved for seniors, but starting Saturday, June 5, the retail giant will open its doors at 6 a.m. all other mornings of the week.

The new operating hours will be a readjustment after the store slashed them at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior hours, a development born during the pandemic, will continue despite dropping infection rates, Walmart told USA Today.

Walmart no longer requires masks for customers who are vaccinated, however, stores will follow local or state mask mandates that are in place.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES