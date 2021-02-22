Virgin Galactic hires former Disney Imagineer as strategic advisor

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Disney Imagineer is now imaging space travel for Virgin Galactic. Joe Rohde is Virgin Galactic’s first ‘Experience Architect.’ He will be in charge of designing and guiding the overall journey for future Virgin Galactic astronauts. Rohde brings more than 40 years’ experience from Walt Disney Imagineering where he led projects that changed the image of Disney’s iconic experiences and attractions.

During Rohde’s first trip to New Mexico, he spoke about New Mexico’s place in history with regards to space flight. “This place where we are, here in New Mexico, has two meanings. It is New Mexico, a place that has been here for centuries with cultures that go back as far as we can measure. It is also the place from which new history is going to begin,” Rohde said in a video on Virgin Galactic’s website.

“As soon as I joined Virgin Galactic, I knew there was one person we just had to work with to help shape the incredible experience we are developing – and that person was Joe Rohde. Joe has a methodology that is unique, inspired, and truly effective. His track record for keeping authenticity central to the design and creating deeply transformative experiences aligns perfectly with our mission. I couldn’t be more pleased to see Joe choose Virgin Galactic for his first encore,” said Michael Colglazier in a news release, CEO of Virgin Galactic.