Virgin Galactic debuts new Under Armour spacewear for private astronauts

(KRQE)- On Wednesday, Virgin Galactic unveiled its new spacewear system for private astronauts that were designed in partnership with Under Armor. Virgin Galactic unveiled the spacewear on a vertical, zero gravity catwalk and was led by Sir Richard Branson.

The spacewear includes a base layer, footwear, spacesuit, training suit, and a limited edition astronaut jacket in what Virgin Galactic calls the first collection created for private astronauts. In a press release, the company explains the design of the suit involved the input of doctors, pilots, designers for apparel and footwear, engineers, and astronaut trainers in order to address potential requirements.

Made from lightweight fabrics, the spacesuit provides elbow, knee, and footwear cushioning for zero gravity safety. Virgin Galactic states the materials used have been thoroughly tested to ensure effectiveness in all stages of spaceflight.

“Spacesuits are a part of the iconography of the first space age; our visual impressions of human spaceflight and what astronauts wear are inextricably linked. Requirements for astronaut spacewear as we enter the second space age are evolving, but the design challenge has not diminished. We were delighted when Kevin and Under Armour stepped up to this task and they have surpassed our expectations,” stated Branson in a press release.

The spacewear will also be worn by Virgin Galactic Mission Specialists who will be onboard the VSS Unity test spaceflights. These flights are scheduled for sometime in 2020 ahead of commercial flights.

(image courtesy Virgin Galactic)

(image courtesy Virgin Galactic)

(image courtesy Virgin Galactic)

(image courtesy Virgin Galactic)