Valencia Co. schools, library awarded Facebook Community Action grants

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Facebook is giving back to Valencia County. More than a dozen non-profits and schools were awarded grants Wednesday totaling more than $210,000. It’s all part of Facebook’s Community Action Grants Program. Recipients include the Belen Public Library, Explora’s Community Science Program, and more.

According to a Los Lunas Data Center Facebook post, the program was created to address needs in the county by putting the power of technology to use for community benefit, connecting people online or off, and improving STEM education. The following is the full list of recipients and how much they were awarded:

All for Animals | $22,820 The grant will support upgraded field technology for animal control officers serving Valencia County.



Belen Public Library | $9,900 The grant will fund virtual and hybrid programming to support the community’s use of technology for education, career readiness and daily life in our digital world.



CASA Partners 4NMKids | $10,000 The technology grant will support Chromebooks that will be accessible to volunteers and CASA foster children.



Community Wellness Council | $10,000 The grant will support the Council’s Resource Connector, a program designed to use the power of technology to address community mental health issues by connecting users to available resources.



Explora Science Center & Children’s Museum of Albuquerque | $7,500 The grant will support Explora’s Community Science program, providing underserved and diverse pre-K to 8th grade Valencia County students with experiential STEAM learning with the goal of encouraging minority student participation and representation.



Gil Sanchez Elementary School | $20,660 The grant will support Swivl smart cameras to elevate engagement for students and promote a flipped classroom concept, allowing for more targeted interaction with teachers.



Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails | $10,000 This grant will support virtual and in-person STEM programs that provide opportunities for first-hand exploration in science to 100 girls of all ages in Valencia County.



NM MESA | $10,000 The grant will support the organization’s goal to bridge the digital divide by creating a video campaign series to train students and teachers in digital media skills.



Rural Education Advancement Program | $30,000 The grant will provide programs to motivate students to pursue college degrees and careers in STEM fields while offering educators the professional development and support needed to confidently lead this type of specialized STEM program.



School of Dreams Academy (S.O.D.A.) Education Foundation | $39,737 The grant will create a STEM research hub to help provide equitable opportunities for all student populations to complete STEM research and become innovative, forward-thinking game-changers in the community.



T-N-T Boxing and Mentoring Club | $12,273 The grant will further support the computer lab for tutoring and homework assistance, classes and programming, and to provide a safe place to do homework and connect with mentors, coaches, and community partners.



United Way of Central New Mexico | $6,000 The grant will support teacher mentors, video interviews with employers, employer video partnerships, and increased teacher and employer connections. This will also help scale the 2020 Student Career Video Challenge.



Valencia Literacy | $10,000 The technology grant will help create virtual platforms that can be utilized by students on their smartphones or other devices. This grant will also use technology to allow literacy tutors to assist parents in becoming their children’s first and most important teachers.



Valencia Shelter Services | $10,300 The grant will help to implement workshops for clients and educate them on how to interact with the services available to assist with their needs, such as public networks and access to a laptop.

