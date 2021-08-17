Vaccination, negative COVID-19 test required at Live Nation venues

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re going to a concert at Isleta Amphitheater soon you’ll need your vaccine card. Live Nation announced Tuesday that starting October 4, only those who have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 48 hours prior will be admitted to events.

This is company policy. Individual artists can require the same thing prior to the October 4 date, so check before you go.