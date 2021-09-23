USPS installs high-speed package sorting machine at Albuquerque plant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New technology at Albuquerque’s postal hub is expected to put more holiday packages under the tree on time. “It’s been great. It’s been helping us clear earlier and earlier, getting more packages through and out of the building,” said USPS Plant Manager Dennell Maestas.

The postal service has been rolling out Adus machines across the US and now there is one up and running in the Albuquerque plant. The machine sorts around 3,000 packages an hour, that’s 12 times faster than sorting by hand. It’s expected to help the facility meet the rise in demand as the holidays approach.

Last October through December, when pandemic restrictions were in full swing, the postal service saw a 50 percent surge in package delivery from the year before. USPS is also encouraging job seekers to apply for their seasonal positions.

