USPS honors southwest, Mexican-American culture on postage stamps

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The United States Postal Service is honoring the American southwest on a new postage stamp. The stamp by artists Greg Breeding and Dan Cosgrove shows the iconic formations of Monument Valley, which straddles Arizona and Utah on the Navajo Nation. Another new series celebrates a stope of Mexican-American culture. Stamps by artist Rafael Lopez feature mariachi band members in traditional dress.

Story continues below

Other stamps in this year’s collection include one honoring acclaimed children’s author, Shel Silverstein, with the cover of his iconic book, The Giving Tree. There are also stamps featuring an African daisy, San Francisco’s Place of Fine Arts and a series of flags on barns.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES