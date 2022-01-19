USPS honors southwest, Mexican-American culture on postage stamps

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – A homegrown Christmas movie is in the works against the backdrop of a historic New Mexico landmark. Local writer and director, Jim Burleson, is shooting 'Letter at Christmas' at the 100-year-old Val Verde Hotel in Socorro which he owns. Burleson says he and his wife came up with the idea to tell a Christmas story and easily found local talent willing to get together on a slim budget and make it happen.

"The best part of shooting a movie like this is having guys that would come and join this type of production knowing that they're not at the highest pay tier, they're just coming to give a hand to a fellow filmmaker. You don't have to bring in people from L.A., Vancouver, we have the best in the world," Burleson said.