US Labor Dept.: Santa Fe art delivery company fails to pay drivers overtime

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Department of Labor says a Santa Fe art delivery company failed to pay its workers overtime and now they’re making them make amends. An investigation found Perro Grande Management Corp., which operates as art delivery services, paid seven of its drivers either a day rate or per mile and did not give them overtime past 40 hours a week.

That’s a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The company was forced to pay more than $32,000 in back wages and another $32,000 in damages. “Perro Grande Management did not pay overtime and, as a result, are dealing with the costly consequences. Employers are responsible to ensure their pay practices comply with federal wage laws and that workers are paid all of their legally earned wages,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Evelyn Ortiz in a news release. “We encourage employers to contact the Wage and Hour Division to ensure they understand their responsibilities so they may avoid similar violations.”