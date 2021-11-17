US Dept. of Labor recovers $45K for Las Cruces restaurant workers not paid overtime

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces restaurant operator was found to have shortchanged employees by not paying workers overtime. The US Department of Labor reports that Wage and Hour Division investigators found that Chachi’s LLC, the operator of Chachi’s Express, Chachi’s Dona Ana, and Chachi’s Mexican Restaurant, didn’t pay overtime to employees who worked over 40 hours in a workweek which is required by the Fair Labor Standards Act.

“Failure to pay workers all of their hard-earned overtime is bad business and it cheats employees and competitors,” stated Wage and Hour Division District Director Evelyn Ortiz in the news release. “As an employer, Chachi’s LLC must comply with federal worker protections. Amid the pandemic, restaurant employees – like many other frontline workers – put themselves at risk to earn a living and keep businesses open. The last thing they should have to worry about is being shortchanged by their employer.”

The investigation resulted in the recovery of $45,700 in back wages for 22 workers. For additional information on the Fair Labor Standards Act and other laws that are enforced by the US Department of Labor, call the toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243).

If you think that you may be owed back wages, you can learn more about the Wage and Hour Division online. The Division states that workers can call them with questions confidentially, no matter their immigration status and that the department offers services in over 200 languages.