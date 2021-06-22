Uptown Garduños to close

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular Uptown restaurant is closing its doors to make way for new development but loyal customers will still be able to get their fix. After nearly 30 years at the location, Garduños at Winrock Town Center will serve its last plate of New Mexican fare on Saturday, July 3.

However, the restaurant’s other two locations at Hotel Albuquerque and Cottonwood are staying open. Garduños Restaurants issued the following statement Tuesday: