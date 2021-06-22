Uptown Garduños to close

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular Uptown restaurant is closing its doors to make way for new development but loyal customers will still be able to get their fix. After nearly 30 years at the location, Garduños at Winrock Town Center will serve its last plate of New Mexican fare on Saturday, July 3.
However, the restaurant’s other two locations at Hotel Albuquerque and Cottonwood are staying open. Garduños Restaurants issued the following statement Tuesday:
Due to an upcoming redevelopment project of the Winrock Town Center and this location, Garduños is saddened to announce the closing of its historic Winrock restaurant after nearly three decades of serving the community. The last day of service will be Saturday, July 3, 2021.
All staff members will be transferred to the two existing locations and remain part of the Garduños family. We would like to invite our loyal guests to continue enjoying their favorite New Mexican cuisine at our other locations at Hotel Albuquerque at Old Town and the Cottonwood Mall. We look forward to continuing to serve our guests and the opportunity to expand the Garduños brand throughout the Southwest in the coming years.
During the month of July, Garduños Winrock will be selling a majority of the iconic art, fixtures, and more. Please inquire at the location / more information will be available on social media.